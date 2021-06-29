‘Line of Duty’ Finale, ‘America’s Top Dog,’ More ‘Good Bones,’ TMZ on UFOs

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 20/04/2021 - Programme Name: Line of Duty S6 - TX: 25/04/2021 - Episode: Line Of Duty - Ep 6 (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: *NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS, TUESDAY 20TH APRIL, 2021* DI Steve Arnott (MARTIN COMPSTON), Carmichael (ANNA MAXWELL MARTIN), DC Chloe Bishop (SHALOM BRUNE-FRANKLIN) - (C) World Productions - Photographer: Steffan Hill

 Steffan Hill
TownNews.com Content Exchange

The thrilling police drama Line of Duty ends its sixth season with a major revelation. Canines and their handlers rise to the challenge on a second season of America’s Top Dog—and the prize has nothing to do with Good Bones, the name of HGTV’s hit mother-daughter renovation show, back for a sixth season. TMZ takes a skeptical look at the recent government report on UFOs—or as the feds call them, Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs).

This article originally ran on tvinsider.com.

Tags

TownNews.com Content Exchange

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.