The U.K.’s hottest crime drama arrives on BritBox. Fox’s Prodigal Son has one more over-the-top twist before signing off for good. On a night of many season finales, The CW returns Superman & Lois to its Tuesday lineup.
‘Line of Duty,’ ‘Prodigal Son’ and Other Finales, ‘Superman & Lois’ Flies Back
- Matt Roush, TV Insider
