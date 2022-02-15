‘Lioness’: Zoe Saldaña to Star & Executive Produce Paramount+ Series With Nicole Kidman

During ViacomCBS’s Investor Day announcements on February 15, 2022, Paramount+ unveiled that Zoe Saldaña (Guardians of the Galaxy, Avatar) has been cast as the lead of the streamer’s upcoming drama Lioness.
The show from Taylor Sheridan also sees Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies, The Undoing) board the project as an executive producer alongside him and Saldaña through her production company Blossom Films. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, the series will begin production this summer, beginning in June with Tom Brady at the helm as executive producer and showrunner.
Lioness is based on a real-life CIA program and the series will follow a Marine who is recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist in order to bring the organization down from within. Saldaña has been cast as Joe, a “strong-willed, hard-nosed, station chief of the CIA’s Lioness program.”
Joe is tasked with training, managing, and leading her fellow female undercover operatives working to assassinate the world’s most dangerous terrorists.
Paramount+ Orders More '1883' & Announces the Next Chapter of the Duttons in '1932'
“I am a huge fan of Taylor Sheridan’s work and am honored to help him tell his next amazing story with Lioness,” said Tom Brady, showrunner and executive producer. “Taylor has created an epic, gripping, global spy thriller centered on a group of complex, strong women, and I can’t imagine anyone better to help bring these characters to life than fellow executive producers Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña.”
Along with Sheridan — who helms Paramount’s other hits Yellowstone and 1883 — and Saldaña, Kidman, and Brady, Lioness is also executive produced by David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Geyer Kosinski, and Jill Wagner.
Stay tuned for more on the upcoming series as it continues to take shape at Paramount+.
Lioness, Series Premiere, TBA, Paramount+
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.