Lisa Kudrow got support from Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox after her mother's death

Lisa Kudrow says Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox “came running” to support her after the death of her mother in 2020.
Lisa lost her mother “right at the very beginning” of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, and has praised her ‘Friends’ co-stars Jennifer and Courteney for dropping everything to be there for her, including making time to attend the funeral.
The 57-year-old actress told SiriusXM’s ‘The Howard Stern Show’: "These women came running to support, that was really nice. They came to the funeral, it wasn't a lot of notice, and they were there.
"We were able to have a funeral. Everyone thought I was a freak ... I made the Rabbi announce please don't hug or touch anybody because we had been in an emergency room and there was no COVID protocol there. And everyone thought I was, like, a cold, ice horror of a person."
Lisa previously spoke about her mother’s funeral in May last year, when she said she found it tough enforcing social distancing rules on the event because people were not yet taking the global health crisis seriously.
She said at the time: "[It was the] hardest decision because we weren't there yet and we had only just heard the words 'social distancing’. I'm a freak and all I could think that whole day was there has to be coronavirus here.
“Some people [understood], but most people were just looking at me like I was a monster when I'd take two steps back, put up my hands and say, ‘Hi, thanks for coming.' ”
But ultimately, Lisa was thankful her mother was able to have a funeral amid the height of the pandemic.
She added: “At least we got a funeral. And everyone was hugging but me. I just couldn’t bear it if I got someone sick. From that moment on, I just acted like I’ve got it, so what do I need to do?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.