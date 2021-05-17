Lisa Kudrow proud of son after graduation

Lisa Kudrow cried with happiness at her son's graduation.
The former 'Friends' actress - who has 23-year-old Julian with her husband Michel Stern - shared a photo of herself and her only child at the University of Southern California's commencement ceremony on Instagram on Saturday (16.05.21) as she spoke of her pride in the actor and filmmaker.
She captioned her post: "Happy proud HAPPY. And a little crying. By me not him.. @juls_magewls.(sic)"
Last year, the university held their commencement ceremony online because of the coronavirus pandemic, but this year, it was a socially-distanced in-person event at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Lisa recently revealed Julian used to call her 'Friends' co-star Jennifer Aniston "Mommy" when he saw her on TV after he developed a close bond with the actress as a youngster when he used to accompany his mother to work on the sitcom.
Appearing on 'Conan', host Conan O'Brien said: "He got a little confused. I know that he really was obsessed with Jen."
Lisa - who was pregnant during the fourth season of the show - confirmed: "He'd fly into her lap. Well, she's a love bug, and that made sense. And I was always glad for anyone that Julien felt love for and felt from."
"But then at home, she'd be on TV, and he'd go, 'Mommy!'"
The 57-year-old actress revealed Julian has seen episodes of the show in recent years so he could talk to his friends about it, and she joked he was more impressed by everyone else's performances than her own portrayal of Phoebe Buffay.
She said: "I know he hasn't seen every episode. I know for a while, in school, people were watching it. And he kind of felt like he had to, so that he can participate in what everyone else was watching. And he did really think that everybody else was very funny on the show."
