Lisa Kudrow thought Friends would last 'forever'

Lisa Kudrow was convinced that 'Friends' would run "forever"
The 57-year-old actress played Phoebe Buffray in the iconic sitcom between 1994 and 2004 and was always confident about her career at that time because she was convinced there would be no reason to have to look for another job.
Asked if she feared not getting another gig when she isn't working, Lisa told 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert': "I always feel like, 'Well, I will never work again.' And then I do, like a miracle.
"But I was going to say – no, while I was on 'Friends', I thought, 'I will always be working because there's no end in sight for this show'."
She continued: "Yeah, it was on for 10 years. But I just thought, 'This could go on forever'."
Lisa and her castmates - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer - recently reunited to film an unscripted 'Friends' reunion special and the actress gave fans a hint of what to expect from the show, which will air on HBO Max on May 27, teasing it will be "thrilling and a little emotional".
The 'Booksmart' actress also explained that she felt better suited to playing Jennifer's alter ego Rachel Green when she read the script for the pilot episode and recalled taking an online quiz that suggested she was more like Rachel than Phoebe.
She said: "I thought I was answering questions that would bring me to Phoebe – you know, 'Favourite colour? Yellow!' And it said Rachel.
"When I first read the script, and I was going to be auditioning for Phoebe, I saw (the pages for) Rachel, and I just went, 'Oh, that's like a Long Island JAP - that could be hilarious. I can identify with that more.' But they said, 'No, no. Phoebe'."
