Lisa Kudrow's emotional hugs with Friends co-stars

Lisa Kudrow found it "emotional" hugging her 'Friends' co-stars because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 'Friends' star - who played Phoebe Buffay in the US sitcom - admits it was really emotional for her to reunite with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer but she found it even more so to hug her friends because she hadn't hug anyone since the pandemic began.
Speaking on The Talk, she said: "It was also surprisingly really emotional, really emotional for us. We were like dabbing eyes, and you kind of don’t know why. But it’s also just because of COVID and everything, and we got tested so much. We were allowed to hug. And I felt like it was the first time I was hugging people, much less these people. It was great; it was really great."
Meanwhile, Lisa previously admitted it's "rare" that her and the 'Friends' cast get on so well.
Speaking about their friendship, she said: "I didn't realise until the show ended how rare it is how much this cast get along together and how much we still love each other. That's pretty great and in [the reunion show] we're going to be reminiscing and celebrating the series."
And Lisa recalled their first small reunion together on Zoom.
She added of their reunion chat: "The first time we were on a call together, we could barely stay on topic because we kept making each other laugh."
The 57-year-old actress was convinced that 'Friends' would run "forever"
Asked if she feared not getting another gig, she said: "I always feel like, 'Well, I will never work again.' And then I do, like a miracle. But I was going to say – no, while I was on 'Friends', I thought, 'I will always be working because there's no end in sight for this show.'
"Yeah, it was on for 10 years. But I just thought, 'This could go on forever.'"
