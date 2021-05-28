Lisa Marie Presley to be declared single

Lisa Marie Presley is to be declared legally single.
The 53-year-old singer filed for divorce from Michael Lockwood in June 2016 after a decade of marriage, but the process is still not complete so in March she submitted a request to have their separation bifurcated - which would change their marital status and allow for assets to be divided at a later date - and according to documents obtained by TMZ, the court has agreed to her submission.
Lisa Marie had requested the bifurcation because she claimed Michael - with whom she has 12-year-old twins Finley and Harper - had refused to sign the original divorce documents.
One issue the former couple won't have to finalise is that of spousal support because back in 2018 it was ruled in court that Lisa Marie would not have to pay Michael any based on the terms of their 2007 post-nuptial agreement.
Meanwhile, last summer the singer was left devastated in July last year when her son Benjamin Keough took his own life at the age of 27.
A spokesperson for Lisa Marie – who had Benjamin, as well as 31-year-old Riley Keough with her first husband Danny Keough – said at the time of her son’s passing: "She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11 year old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."
And Lisa Marie later said she "will never be the same" after Benjamin’s tragic passing.
She wrote on social media in October: "My beautiful beautiful angel, I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven. My heart and soul went with you. The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day. I will never be the same. Please wait for me my love, and hold my hand while I stay to continue to protect and raise your little sisters and to be here for Riley. I know you would want that. Happy Birthday my sweet sweet Boy. You were much too good for this world. (sic)"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.