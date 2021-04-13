Lisa Rinna thinks Scott Disick is 'too old' for Amelia Gray Hamlin

Lisa Rinna has agreed that Scott Disick is "too damn old" for her daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin.
The 37-year-old TV personality - who has Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six, with ex-partner Kourntey Kardashian - has been dating the 19-year-old actress for five months but it seems their romance hasn't yet got the seal of approval from the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star.
In a trailer for the new series of 'Real Housewives', Lisa was on a FaceTime call with Amelia, who told her: “I’m going with my friend Scott.”
The trailer then cut to Kyle Richards exclaiming, “He’s too damn old and he’s got three kids.”
Lisa replied: “I know!”
It was previously claimed the age difference between Scott and Amelia - whose father is Harry Hamlin - doesn't matter to the couple.
A source recently said: “Despite their age difference, they have more in common than people would think. He sees himself as being younger than he is. Amelia is really mature and acts older than she is, so they get along pretty well.”
And it was also reported that Amelia is "not bothered" by Scott's close relationship with the mother of his children.
A source said: "Amelia's not bothered by Kourtney. Scott and Amelia have been enjoying spending a lot of time together and hanging out with their friends.
"Their relationship has been heating up and you can totally tell they’re serious."
Scott and Kourtney's closeness was a subject of contention between him and his ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie.
But the source said: "Scott’s relationship with Amelia is different from his last in that he’s spending more time with Amelia and not Kourtney.
"Sofia got jealous of his relationship with Kourtney and this time around it’s not an issue."
