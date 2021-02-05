Lisa Vanderpump lands new series with E!

Lisa Vanderpump has landed a new reality series with E!.
The 60-year-old restauranteur and television personality rose to fame starring on Bravo show ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ before landing her own series titled ‘Vanderpump Rules’, which chronicled the lives of her staff members at her restaurant in California.
And after leaving ‘Real Housewives’ in 2019, and the announcement that season nine of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ has been put on hold “indefinitely”, Lisa is now set to head up a new programme named ‘Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump’.
The new series, which will air on E!, will see Lisa invite her famous friends over to her Beverly Hills mansion for a swanky at-home dinner party, where they will enjoy an evening of cocktails, games and feasts that she creates herself.
Different episodes of the show – which will be filmed at her Villa Rosa estate - will have different themes, such as ‘Diva Tea’, ‘Beverly Hills Comfort Food’, and ‘Ladies who Brunch’.
Each episode will feature three guests, which are set to include Anna Camp, Cheryl Burke, Cheryl Hines, Gabriel Iglesias, Iggy Azalea, Jaleel White, James Kennedy, Jeannie Mai, Jeff Lewis, Jim Jeffries, Joel McHale, Kym Whitley, Lala Kent, Lance Bass, Loni Love, Margaret Cho, Mario Lopez, Meagan Good, Sheryl Underwood, Steve-O, Dr. Terry Dubrow and Heather Dubrow, Tori Spelling, Trixie Mattel, and Vivica A. Fox.
Filming on the new reality show began in late 2020, and production insiders claim most of the show takes place in Lisa’s outdoor dining area, so that cast and crew could continue filming throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
‘Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump’ is set to begin airing on March 18.
