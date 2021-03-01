Little Mix: It's been 'healthy to take a step back' from each other during the COVID-19 pandemic

Little Mix think it has been "healthy to take a step back" during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The girl group - which currently comprises of Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and also featured Jesy Nelson - have all enjoyed being able to focus on themselves individually a little more during the crisis and now feel even more energised with the band.
Jade said: "I'm not saying that we’re codependent, but we do heavily rely on each other, so it’s been healthy to take a step back and think, ‘What do I want?’ As we come together and work together this year, we’ll have an even better and healthier relationship with that perspective. This time’s taught me that I am still figuring out who I am, too ... It’s beautiful that we’re still a group, but we want to help push each other to do our own thing, too. It’s like a new dawn."
Whilst Perrie added of the girl group's unbreakable bond: "That's totally OK. We're not going to know, individually. We've always had each other, it's always Little Mix - it's us."
And Little Mix think their biggest strength is standing alongside each other.
Jade added: "We've shown that women standing together works, even with all the obstacles in our way. Right from the beginning, we were the dark horse on The X Factor, and no one expected us to do well. We grew and became adult women together.
"It’s impactful, to show others that you can have longevity, you can break barriers, win awards and break records on the back of sticking together and being a force of women."
However, the 'Break Up Song' hitmakers - who will pick up the Gamechangers in Music award at the GLAMOUR Women of the Year Awards 2021 later this month - admitted they have been faced with a lot of sexism in the music industry ever since they first found fame.
Leigh-Anne told the March issue of Glamour magazine: "We’ve always had a voice as a four, we’ve been a force and we’ve always been very, 'we stick together on things'. But there have been times, like with [music] labels, [where they’ve] backed us into a corner and it is obviously mainly men; they see us as four women and don’t take us seriously. We’ve had that for our whole career. Even until recently. I’m asking, ‘Has much really changed?"
GLAMOUR Women of the Year Awards 2021: The Gamechangers is available to view via glamourmagazine.co.uk on Thursday March 11 at 7pm GMT.
