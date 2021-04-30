Little Mix 'supportive' of Jesy Nelson's exit

Little Mix are "supportive" of Jesy Nelson's decision to leave the band.
The 29-year-old singer decided to leave the girl group in December last year, when she admitted the pressure of being in a girl band had "taken a toll on her mental health", and now Jade Thirlwall - who is still part of the band alongside Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - insists they would have never "forced" Jesy to continue and they are fully understanding of her choice to leave.
Jade explained: "Yeah. I think, you know, if someone's heart isn't in it anymore and they don't want to do it, we would never ... we're never going to force each other to do anything we don't want to do, and we supported that decision. It was very strange thinking about doing this as a three but we weren't ready to give it up. We support whatever Jesy's decision is, and that's that really."
The girl group just dropped their track 'Confetti', which features rapper Saweetie, and they see the release as the end of an "era" for them as they move onto the next chapter.
Discussing their decision to release the track, Perrie shared: "Oh that's a good question. I feel like because it was the first song that we had for the album, and we based the whole record around it and we called it 'Confetti', it just felt right to close the era with it ... But we knew we didn't want to just release the album track, we wanted to switch it up, change the production a little, get a feature (hoping it was going to be Saweetie), and then when it was we were like 'oh my goodness.'"
And speaking on the Capital Breakfast show on Friday (30.04.21) alongside her bandmates, Leigh-Anne added: "We always knew we were going to close the era with Confetti."
Tune into Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, weekdays from 6am – 10am across the UK.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.