Little Mix vow to form mini group with their offspring

Little Mix have vowed to "form a mini group" with their offspring.
The 'Confetti' hitmakers - who made history at the 2021 BRIT Awards on Tuesday (11.05.21) as the first female recipients of the Best British Group prize - have dispelled speculation that they will split up following Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock recently announcing they are expecting their first children.
Perrie, 27, who is expecting a baby with football ace Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, told presenter AJ Odudu on the red carpet at Tuesday night's (11.05.21) ceremony at The O2 arena in London: “We're gonna form a mini group!”
To which her bandmate Leigh-Anne, 29 - who will welcome a little boy or girl with fiance Andre Gray - smiled: "Yes, we really are.”
Jade Thirlwall, 28, quipped: "I'm literally being so awkward right now, I haven't been out in so long!"
Meanwhile, during their acceptance speech, the trio made sure to honour their former bandmate, Jesy Nelson, who left the group last year.
Leigh-Anne said: “We have been together for 10 years. It’s been the best years of our lives, we’ve gone through so much together. We’ve had so much fun, made so many beautiful memories. We wanna start by thanking our incredible fans, of course, Jesy, and our amazing team.”
Reading from a pre-written script – which Perrie explained was penned in advance because both she and Leigh-Anne have “baby brains” – Leigh-Anne also commented on the “sexism” and “misogyny” they have faced throughout their career.
She continued: “It’s not easy being a female in the UK pop industry. We’ve seen the white male dominance, misogyny, sexism, and lack of diversity. We’re proud of how we’ve stuck together, stood our ground, surrounded ourselves with strong women, and are now using our voices more than ever.”
The group also dedicated their award to all the female groups before them who they believe should have bagged the gong years ago.
They concluded: “The fact that a girl band has never won this award really does speak volumes. So this award isn’t just for us, it’s for Spice Girls, Sugababes, All Saints, Girls Aloud, all of the incredible, incredible female bands … this one’s for you. So thank you BRITs, and we hope you have an amazing night.”
