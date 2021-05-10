Lizzo: I feel like a burden on everyone

Lizzo feels like a “burden on everyone”.
The 33-year-old rapper took to TikTok over the weekend to share a heartfelt video in which she admitted she is currently going through “that part of sadness” which has left her feeling “annoying” to others and as though “nobody cares” about her.
In the video, Lizzo was seen in tears as she said: “You know that part of sadness where you feel like a burden on everyone and annoying and nobody cares about you? Can we get rid of that part? It’s like, yo, I’m already sad. Could it add insult to injury that I have no one to talk to about it?
“I don’t want to feel this way anymore. I want to feel like I do have someone to talk to, people do care about me. I have love. I’m not alone. That’s what I want to feel, but I don’t feel like that.”
The ’Juice’ hitmaker didn’t explain exactly what had got her so down, but she posted an update a few hours later to insist she was “feeling better”.
She added: “I had a really rough night and a very emotional morning just thinking about my relationships and life. You know how it is. It gets dark. I’m definitely glad I reached out in any way I could and TikTok was one of those ways. To feel received and seen and heard really, really helped me. I’m not crying anymore.”
And Lizzo assured her fans who related to her posts that they are “not alone”.
When more fans asked for updates, Lizzo posted another video, talking about how she helped herself out of a difficult time.
The ‘Truth Hurts’ singer said: “Took a bath, talked to my therapist, talked to my medium, breathed, focused on gratitude, tricked my dopamine levels by getting excited about something that’s happening in the future, ate a cinnamon roll, hot chocolate, and now I’m in bed. I do feel better.”
