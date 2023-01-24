Lizzo is returning to the BRITs stage next month

Lizzo is set to perform at the BRIT Awards 2023 with Mastercard.

The US megastar - who performed at the 2020 ceremony - is nominated for International Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year for 'About Damn Time', and is now confirmed to hit the stage at The O2 in London on February 11 for the UK's biggest music bash.

