Lizzo lands HBO Max doc about her rise to superstardom

Lizzo is set to be the subject of a new documentary about her rise to superstardom.
The 'About Damn Time' hitmaker's currently untitled film for HBO Max will be helmed by Doug Pray, who was heavily involved in the Grammy-winning four-part HBO docu-series 'The Defiant Ones' about Dre. Dre and Jimmy Iovine's rise to the top.
Lizzo's film will tell “the inspirational story behind her humble beginnings to her meteoric rise with an intimate look into the moments that shaped her hard-earned rise to fame, success, love, and international stardom.”
The 'Juice' hitmaker hopes to inspire aspiring creatives to stick with their dreams by sharing how she powered through the ups and downs on the road to becoming a global superstar.
The 34-year-old musician said: “Growing up I never dreamed I’d get to experience all of the things I’ve accomplished in my life, and I’m just getting started.
“From ‘Cuz I Love You’ to my dramatic world tour, losing and gaining love, and creating my new album ‘Special’, y’all get to see the amount of time, patience, blood, sweat and tears that went into this process. It takes ten years to become an ‘overnight success,’ and hopefully I can inspire other young creatives to keep going.”
The classically-trained flautist recently confessed to being worthy of the “attention” she has garnered throughout her career as she has earned it.
She said: “I deserve the spotlight. I deserve the attention. I’m talented, I’m young, I’m hot, you know? And I’ve worked hard.”
Lizzo - whose real name is Melissa Jefferson - believed she had to “blaze a trail” for herself as there was no one like her on the music scene.
She said: “I had to blaze a trail. There was no Lizzo before Lizzo.”
Ahead of the film's release later this year, Lizzo will release her new album ‘Special’ on July 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.