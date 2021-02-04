Lizzo's positive affirmations

Lizzo has started "showering her belly with praise".
The 'Good as Hell' hitmaker admitted she used to "hate" her stomach but is now learning to accept her body and be kind to herself.
Alongside a video of herself reciting affirmations to herself in front of a mirror, she wrote on Instagram: “I started talking to my belly this year. Blowing her kisses and showering her with praises. I used to want to cut my stomach off I hated it so much. But it’s literally ME.(sic)"
In the video, the 32-year-old singer rubbed her stomach and blew kisses to herself.
She told herself: "I love you so much. Thank you so much for keeping me happy, for keeping me alive. Thank you.
"I’m gonna continue to listen to you. You deserve all the space in the world to breathe, to expand and contract, to give me life.”
The 'Juice' singer previously slammed the body positivity movement for "not benefiting" the people that "created" the term.
She said: "Now, you look at the hashtag 'body positive,' and you see smaller-framed girls, curvier girls. Lotta white girls. And I feel no ways about that, because inclusivity is what my message is always about. I'm glad that this conversation is being included in the mainstream narrative. What I don't like is how the people that this term was created for are not benefiting from it. Girls with back fat, girls with bellies that hang, girls with thighs that aren't separated, that overlap. Girls with stretch marks. You know, girls who are in the 18-plus club. They need to be benefiting from ... the mainstream effect of body positivity now. But with everything that goes mainstream, it gets changed. It gets - you know, it gets made acceptable."
