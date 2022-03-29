It’s rumored that, 500 years ago, Mexican Aztecs fleeing invading Spanish conquistadors buried a fortune in gold somewhere in the Southwest. In the new series Lost Gold of the Aztecs, three groups follow different sets of clues they believe will lead them to it.
Treasure hunter Dan Dillman (above center, with wife Gina and son Derrick) maps out their quest.
It’s personal
Dillman has Aztec ancestry and says he grew up listening to “fantastic” tales of the hoard: “My grandfather left behind his audio recordings and detailed records of locations, signs and symbols of what to look for at specific sites.” Also: Gabriel Villescas and his father, Ramon, have conquistador ancestors; the granddad of Kevin Hoagland (helped by friend Chris Hegg) was a U.S. marshal/treasure hunter.
You need more than a shovel
Tonight, scuba divers go on a risky recon in an underwater tunnel—Dillman believes the Aztecs hid the gold inside and then flooded it. “We’re in a remote area of Utah, so planning and safety are important,” he says. “There’s danger, but we push forward.” The searchers also use drones, heavy equipment and remote-controlled robots.
Adam Richman Reminisces About Classic Food in 'Adam Eats the 80s'
The curse of Montezuma hangs over it
According to legend, the famous Aztec emperor intended the gold for “the chosen ones” and promised “death to anyone [else] who tries to find the treasure and gets too close,” says Dillman, who believes his “pure intentions” will protect him. But what about the divers in the premiere who insist they’re hearing screams in their earpieces as they search?
Lost Gold of the Aztecs, Series Premiere, Tuesday, March 29, 10/9c, History
More Headlines:
- Roush Review: Over the Moon for Oscar Isaac as ‘Moon Knight’
- ‘Shining Girls’: Apple TV+ Releases New Trailer For Elisabeth Moss Series (VIDEO)
- Matt Passmore and Floriana Lima Join NBC Drama Pilot ‘Blank Slate’
- Ask Matt: Too Many Tunes at the Oscars?
- Jimmy Kimmel Reacts to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars (VIDEO)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.