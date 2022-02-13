‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Trailer: Prime Video Takes Viewers Back to Middle-Earth (VIDEO)

The first teaser trailer for Prime Video‘s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power officially arrived during the Super Bowl LVI broadcast and is bringing fans back to Middle-earth for a new adventure set long before Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings.
Debuting live during the third quarter, the 60-second tease is a feast for the eyes as the various landscapes are explored. The Amazon Studios production from showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay is slated to arrive beginning Friday, September 2 of this year and the teaser offers a first glimpse at the large ensemble cast involved with the project.
The cinematic teaser opens with a voice-over from an unseen speaker, “Haven’t you ever wondered what else is out there? There’s wonder in this world beyond our wandering. I can feel it.” What follows is a feast of visually stunning Arda-spanning settings. In between, a title card teases, “Before the king, before the fellowship, before the ring, a new legend begins this fall.”
Making their debuts in the trailer are stars Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Owain Arthur as Prince Durin IV, Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir, Sophia Nomvete as Princess Disa, and Charlie Vickers as Halbrand, along with Will Fletcher, Kip Chapman, Markella Kavenagh.
'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Showrunners Promise the Series Is 'for Everyone'
Others featured in the upcoming series include Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Leon Wadham, and Sara Zwangobani.
The Rings of Power brings to screens for the first time, the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. The show explores an era during which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell, unlikely heroes were teased, and hope hung by tiny threads amid the threat of one of Tolkien’s greatest villains.
Catch the stunning teaser, below, and stay tuned for more on The Rings of Power as we near the show’s September premiere.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Series Premiere, Friday, September 2, Prime Video
