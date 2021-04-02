Lottie Moss claims she's engaged to Sahara Ray - but is it just an April Fools' prank?

Lottie Moss has claimed she’s engaged to Sahara Ray - but fans are unsure if it’s a late April Fools’ Day prank.
The 23-year-old model – who is the younger sister of Kate Moss – shared snaps of herself kissing her best friend Sahara on Thursday (01.04.21) night as well as separate images of the pair jewellery shopping.
And in one post, she seemingly confirmed the pair are set to get married as she wrote: “We've been waiting to tell u guys but me and Sahara are engaged. (sic)”
She followed up the post with a snap showing herself kissing her close friend on the lips, alongside the words “I said yes”, but fans are unsure if the claims are real because the posts were uploaded in the final hours of April Fools’ Day.
Meanwhile, Lottie previously revealed she is pansexual, but admitted she feels more comfortable with women than she does with men.
Speaking about her preferences, she said: "Well, I’m pansexual, so I don’t really mind any gender. It kind of changes every day and depends who I meet."
And when asked if there was something she was less comfortable about in an Q & A with fans, she added: “Definitely a relationship with a man, for sure."
The beauty was last romantically linked to UK radio host Roman Kemp.
A source said: "They have known each other through the party circuit for a few years, but nothing has ever happened before. Roman’s always thought she was beautiful, and decided to pluck up the courage to ask her out. They had a really fun, very tipsy date and have been in touch every day since."
