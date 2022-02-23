What happens on Love Island stays on Love Island, but Love Island isn’t staying at CBS.
The reality dating show has been snagged by Peacock following a “highly competitive” bidding situation. The two-season order is comprised of over 80 episodes, the first of which will premiere this summer with multiple episodes airing weekly in real time. The unscripted competition series will be filmed in California, and NBC is hoping it will bring international audiences in to the streaming service.
Peacock is promising a “hotter than ever” new season, with Islanders coupling up in a sexy new villa and competing in naughtier games and steamier challenges. Of course, you should expect shocking twists and turns. While staying in the villa, the Islanders will be tempted and must decide if they’ll stay with their current partner or “recouple” with someone new. Anyone who isn’t coupled up will risk leaving. Plus, viewers will have the opportunity to weigh in on who stays and who goes home. Cast, schedule, and location details will be announced at a later date.
“As we continue to make Peacock a destination for must-watch original programming, partnering with a global powerhouse like ITV enables us to build on their internationally beloved formats to attract all new fans to the platform,” Susan Rovner, Chairman Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement.
Streaming services have started to opt for weekly release schedules for original series rather than releasing full seasons all at once. With multiple episodes airing weekly, it seems Love Island will be a big part of Peacock’s summer programming.
“This really is an unprecedented deal for an unscripted brand,” ITV America CEO David George said. “Peacock and NBCU are the perfect home for Love Island because of their strategy to grow the show, utilizing the greater NBCU television portfolio and other platforms to help propel the series. That dedication, coupled with a two-season commitment on Peacock, sealed the deal. We’re incredibly excited to elevate the show through a bold new collaboration.”
How the 'Bel Air' Characters Differ From Those of the Original Series (VIDEO)
Jenny Groom, EVP Entertainment Unscripted Content for NBC Entertainment, said streaming services are the proper home for shows like Love Island. With its “highly addictive dating format,” they “can push boundaries and bring viewers steamy and dramatic twists,” she noted. “The series took pop culture by storm after the UK format found fans across the world, and we are thrilled to be able to bring an all-new version to Peacock this summer anchoring our unscripted slate.”
The first three seasons of Love Island USA can be streamed on Paramount+. The original series, ITV’s Love Island, and Love Island Australia can be streamed on Hulu.
Love Island, Premiere, Summer 2022, Peacock
