Peacock‘s most-streamed reality competition series is returning this summer. Love Island USA Season 5 premieres Tuesday, July 18, with new episodes dropping six days a week, the streaming platform announced Wednesday.

Along with the release date comes a cheeky promo video for the season. See a group of swimwear-clad singles bring chaos to the Love Island USA “headquarters” in the teaser above, narrated by franchise staple Iain Stirling.

Originally published on tvinsider.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

