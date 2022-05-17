Love is in the air in Love On the Spectrum U.S. Season 1, premiering all six episodes on Wednesday, May 18 on Netflix. And in this TV Insider exclusive clip, below, viewers get a sneak peek into a first date between two of the debut season’s participants.
The show is an insightful and warm-hearted docu-reality series following six autistic people as they navigate the world of dating and relationships. A spinoff of Australia’s Love On the Spectrum, the series features a diverse cast of people looking for love. And the U.S. iteration includes a wider array of ages, from 63-year-old Steve in San Francisco dating for the first time after just discovering his neurodiversity, to 26-year-old entrepreneur Dani in Los Angeles looking for Mr. Right.
In this clip, sparks fly when Dani meets her first match, Solomon, out for drinks. Their sweet interaction shows how smitten the two are right off the bat. Check out their first date, below.
In Love On the Spectrum U.S. Season 1, the six singles get support from their friends and families, as well as from autism advocate and bestselling author Jennifer Cook. Cook provides the love-seekers with practical skills to help them navigate what can be a confusing experience for anyone, boosting their confidence as they embark on their romantic journeys.
The series, produced by Northern Pictures, aims to teach us all lessons in love, romance, intimacy, and acceptance by humanizing and celebrating neurodivergent love-seekers and giving audiences genuine and authentic people to root for. The series highlights the diversity of the autism spectrum and showcases how the search for love is universal.
Cian O’Clery and Karina Holden serve as co-creators and executive producers. O’Clery is also showrunner and director.
Love On the Spectrum U.S., Series Premiere, Wednesday, May 18, Netflix
More Headlines:
- ‘Love On the Spectrum U.S.’ First Look: Dani & Solomon’s First Date (VIDEO)
- Tom Brady to Be Roasted in New Netflix Series ‘Greatest Roasts of All Time’
- ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Sets Season 8 Premiere Date With Jesse Palmer as Host
- Roush Review: ‘The Ipcress File’ Is a Kitschy Keeper of a Spy Caper
- ‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’ Adds ‘Kevin Can Wait’ Star Erinn Hayes in Season 2 (PHOTOS)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.