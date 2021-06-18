Luciano Pavarotti musical set for London run-through

A new Luciano Pavarotti musical is in the works.
The iconic tenor passed away in September 2007, at the age of 71, but his legacy is set to continue through a new musical, with a rehearsed run-through being planned for later this summer.
Michael Gracey, who has created and is directing the show, told the Daily Mail newspaper's Baz Bamigboye column: "How do you tell a story about Luciano Pavarotti?
"We're workshopping it in London this year, sooner rather than later."
The singer's most famous recordings will be remastered to enhance their sound and Michael joked that he's now heard 'Nessun dorma' so many times, he could sing it backwards.
He said: "It's Pavarotti like you've never heard him before."
Pavarotti became one of the most acclaimed and loved tenors of all time during the late stages of his career, and he admitted to relishing his time in the spotlight, having risen up from obscurity.
He said in 2005: "Let's say, the beginning, I am an elementary school teacher. And on 21 April, 1961 I became a tenor. That is a very, very significant date for me. Musical experience.
"To be able to sing the entire opera in front of an audience with orchestra and with the staging, quite something. That was something, and at the end of these, I say to myself: if you are singing like that and becoming better and better you can make this a profession."
The tenor also admitted to being motivated by his critics, describing their comments as his "drive".
He said: "The critics are my best friend. The critic is my drive. It's the driver who tells me where I go wrong. A constructor, something who is working in making the thing better."
