Lucy Hale had a 'trial run' romance with Skeet Ulrich

Lucy Hale’s romance with Skeet Ulrich was a “trial run”.
The ‘Pretty Little Liars’ star had been in a relationship with the 51-year-old actor since February, but recently called it quits three months after they were first spotted kissing in Los Angeles while enjoying an outdoor meal.
And now, sources have said the romance was never serious, as the pair were just interested in testing whether they “could be more than friends”.
The insider said: “It was more of a trial run. They wanted to see if they could be more than friends, but it didn’t feel right. Skeet was pushing harder, but he’s cool with it ending.”
Lucy, 31, and Skeet met thanks to “mutual friends through the ‘Archie’ universe,” after Skeet played F.P. Jones, father of Jughead (Cole Sprouse), on ‘Riverdale’ for five seasons until his exit earlier this year, and Lucy played the lead in the one-season spinoff ‘Katy Keene’.
Meanwhile, Lucy revealed last year that she was feeling "more single than ever" during the COVID-19 pandemic and had been using dating sites in order to find a man.
She said: "I feel more single than ever, but it's fine.
"If anything during this time it's taught [me] - because I've done the whole thing basically alone and I used to hate being alone - I feel the only way I'm gonna date someone next is if they make my life better because I'm so happy right now having my own routine...
"I'm on a dating site now and I still never met up with any of them because I'm too nervous. Believe it or not, I'm really shy in that sense.
"I physically do not have a type. I've dated everything across the board...
"[I want] someone who's confident and comfortable in their skin... There's so many insecure men out there and I can't do that. I've dated that. Don't want that."
When it comes to the qualities she does want in a man, Lucy explained that being "a good person" is right up there.
She said: "Work ethic, drive, passion. I don't care what you do, just love it. Do everything a hundred and 10 per cent.
"A good moral compass. Just a good person. It's very simple what I'm looking for, but that's hard. Simple qualities are harder to find.
"I'm not settling for anything less than what I'm looking for. Because why? Why wouldn't I?"
