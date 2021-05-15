Ludacris and his wife expecting second child together

Ludacris and his wife are expecting their second child together.
The 43-year-old rapper and actor took to Instagram to celebrate Eudoxie Bridges's 35th birthday and celebrate the happy news.
Posting some pictures of his wife cradling her baby bump, he wrote: "How is it YOUR Birthday & Your Giving Me The Greatest Gift? Joyeux Anniversaire Mrs Bridges (sic)."
Eudoxie also shared the pictures and wrote: "Blessed year indeed. #35."
The pair got engaged in 2014 and announced their wedding in early 2015. It was later revealed that they had actually gotten engaged and married on the same day.
Eudoxie said at the time: "We chose a simple and intimate wedding that was perfect for us. We wanted the day to be about our loving commitment to each other."
Ludacris and Eudoxie have five-year-old daughter Cadence together, while Ludacris has daughters Cai, seven, and Karma, 19, from previous relationships.
Additionally, Eudoxie's younger sister Christella is around about Karma's age and lives with the rapper and his wife at their home.
Ludacris previously joked about the benefits of living on a 22 acre estate so that he can “walk outside every 15 minutes in order to stay sane.”
He also revealed that his daughters inspired his KidNation initiative and he tested all of his material on them.
He said: "It’s geared toward trying to enrich and empower the next generation, influenced by my own children and wanting them to live in a better world than we live in. I want to reinforce the positive morals and teachings as a parent, especially during a time where there’s more home-schooling going on. To condense it, I just want to help kids grow up to be better adults.
"We have a song about doing your chores and getting rewarded afterwards. My youngest daughter watched it one time and pulled a stool up to the sink and started washing the dishes. I asked, ‘What are you doing?’ And she said, ‘My birthday is coming up, and I want to be able to get a reward for doing my chores as well.’ That’s a perfect example of music and influence turning to action."
