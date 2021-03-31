Luke Bryan details fishing injury

Luke Bryan needed medical treatment after getting a fish hook stuck in his thumb.
The 44-year-old singer was enjoying a relaxing day on the water when he accidentally got the lure embedded deep in his digit, but remained cheerful throughout his painful ordeal,which he detailed in a series of videos on Instagram.
Luke shared a close-up of the two prongs of the hook along with the caption: "Dammit."
And as he zoomed in on his hand, he said in a video clip: "Well, this is gonna leave a mark. Pretty sure that's in my bone."
His wife, Caroline, commented: "'I leave your a** for 2 hours and this happens....damn baby."
The 'One Margarita' singer then documented his visit to a medical centre to have the hook removed.
Speaking in a car with his friend Russ driving, Luke joked he had "ruined" their day out, but vowed not to let his injury stop them getting back to fishing.
He quipped: "Well, I invited Russ, my guitar tech, on a fishing trip, and leave it to me... I ruined the fishing trip.
"But we'll be back on the water in about 25 minutes."
The 'American Idol' judge's next video showed him having his hand tended to by a medical worker as he wondered if he had "violated" any rules by filming the procedure.
The staff member said: "It's violating something... Turn that thing off."
Luke told his followers he had "'violated HIPPA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) somehow."
And sure enough, a few hours later, Luke and Russ were back on their boat.
The country crooner - who has sons Bo, 13, and Tate, 10, with his wife - said in a video out on the water posted on his Instagram story: "'Got the hook out! We're back!"
Luke's fishing injury came just two weeks after he fell while out skiing with his family.
He shared a video of himself and one of his sons on the slopes and wrote on Instagram: "Me and tot. Then I wiped out."
