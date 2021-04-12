Luke Bryan tests positive for coronavirus

Luke Bryan has tested positive for coronavirus.
The 'American Idol' judge is set to miss the first live show of the season after receiving a positive test for the virus.
Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "I’m sad to say I won’t be a part of tonight’s first live @AmericanIdol show. I tested positive for COVID but I’m doing well and look forward to being back at it soon. (sic)"
And now Paula Abdul will be stepping in to take his place alongside regular judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.
A post on the show's official Instagram account read: "Luke will be missed at our first #AmericanIdol LIVE show tonight, but he is resting now in quarantine at home and we’re wishing him a speedy recovery. We’re so excited to announce Paula will be stepping in as a guest judge to join Lionel Richie and Katy Perry as we get closer to crowning a new winner! (sic)"
Meanwhile, Luke previously admitted it is "very, very tough" not being able to hug 'American Idol' contestants.
He said: "The interesting thing is just trying to navigate all of the new rules of COVID-19. One tricky thing is a lot of times during the audition process, contestants will get very, very emotional and it will be an emotional situation for them. The fact that me and Lionel and Katy can't walk out there and do the human element — hug and show support and love, is very, very tough. I think that's one thing you'll see as a viewer of me and Lionel and Katy.
"When someone is hurting and they're emotional, you want to console them and hug them and love on them to help them through. The fact that sometimes we can't go put our arms around them is pretty heartbreaking."
