Luke Evans forced out of bedroom by Huntsman spider in Oz

Luke Evans had a terrifying encounter with a Huntsman spider in Australia.
The 'Beauty and the Beast' actor has recalled bumping into the speedy arachnid, which he claimed was "the size of face", while filming Down Under.
Appearing on Alan Carr's 'Life's a Beach' podcast, he shared: "I did see a huntsman the size of my face.
"As you walk towards it, it bends back ready to pounce at you. The woman that came to clean the house was like, 'Oh my, it's just a spider!' She pulled it by the leg onto the floor."
The fast-moving spider then went missing and forced the 42-year-old star out of his bedroom.
He added: "It landed on the floor and ran straight back into my bedroom and I couldn't find it. I had to move rooms."
Luke spent a period living in Byron Bay to shoot his movie 'Nine Perfect Strangers', but has been back home in London since April.
Meanwhile, Luke recently revealed he would jump at the chance to play James Bond.
The 'Midway' star wants to become the second Welsh 007 after Timothy Dalton but insisted the prospect of succeeding Daniel Craig, who is set to leave the franchise after upcoming flick, 'No Time To Die', would be "daunting".
Asked about the possibility of playing the iconic spy, he said: "I think I've cut my teeth very well in movies I've done and I've enjoyed every second of it.
"It's a phenomenal job, a phenomenal franchise, an incredible role. I have to say though, it's a daunting task for any actor to play the role after Daniel Craig."
He continued: "No one knows what's happening. It's a very secretive process and it's a wonderful role. I'd jump at the chance, as would many actors in my position, so we shall see.
"It will be an exciting casting moment for the Bond production, I wish whoever gets it the best of luck."
