Lulu: I had COVID-19 in January and I'm still feeling the impacts

Lulu tested positive for the coronavirus in January.
The 72-year-old singer battled the respiratory disease for "a few weeks" earlier this year, and although she recovered, the impact of the virus is still "lingering" six months on.
Appearing on 'Good Morning Britain', she said: "I actually got it in January, I was really lucky because I didn't have to go to hospital, but I've noticed that I am still tired and have this little cough sometimes ... it's lingering. I don't know if I could say it's long COVID but it is lingering.
"I think I was lucky that I wasn't laid out for 3 or 4 or 5 months, I had it for a few weeks, I didn't have to go to hospital. I've had two vaccinations, I've got antibodies up the wazoo!"
The 'Shout' hitmaker is now looking forward to returning to touring after the coronavirus lockdown halted concerts for the past year.
She added: "I don't think I've never not worked for so long so I have some really exciting shows coming up."
Meanwhile, Lulu announced a 35-date tour in 2019 entitled the 'On Fire Tour', which kicked off at The Anvil in Basingstoke on September 19 and ran right through to November 2.
She said at the time: "I've so enjoyed touring with my amazing band over the past few years that it didn't take very long for me to get the urge to hit the road again. We'll be playing here, there and everywhere, so I invite fans old and new to come along and share a great night covering my six decades in music."
The 'To Sir, with Love' star also previously said how "blessed" she is that she has the energy to be able to perform at her age and credited her stamina to her "disciplined" healthy lifestyle.
She said: "I'm blessed with having a lot of energy. I've always had bundles of it. You have to be disciplined. I don't drink. I don't smoke. I try to eat healthily."
