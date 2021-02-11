Lynda Carter pays tribute to late husband on social media

Lynda Carter has paid a sweet tribute to her late husband Robert A. Altman on social media.
The 'Wonder Woman' actress has taken to Instagram to hail her late husband, who passed away last week at the age of 73.
Lynda, 69 - who married Robert in 1984 - said on the photo-sharing platform: "One week ago, my beloved husband Robert A. Altman passed away.
"Robert is the love of my life and he always will be.
"Our 37 years of marriage were an extraordinary gift. We shared the passion I hope everyone is lucky enough to experience in their lifetime. We protected each other and were each other’s champions always."
Lynda had two children - Jessica and James - with the video game executive, and she says he'll live on "through them".
The actress continued: "We have always been grateful for the two beautiful lives we created together: our children, Jessica and James. They are the lights of my life, and were the greatest joy of Robert’s. I see so much of Robert in them, and I know he lives on through them.
"To all the fans who have shared their condolences:
"Jessica, James, and I want to say thank you. We especially love hearing about the times you met Robert at concerts or through his work in the gaming world. He loved meeting you and hearing your stories."
Lynda also addressed a portion of her post directly to her late husband, who passed away after suffering complications from a medical procedure.
It reads: "To Robert:
"You are the most honorable person that I have ever had the privilege to know. And I got to be your wife and the mother of your children. Thank you for giving me all the love in my life.
"Nothing could prepare our family for this moment, but we will do our best to follow our dreams and honor the legacy you’ve left behind. I will love you always and forever. (sic)"
