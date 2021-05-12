Machine Gun Kelly: Megan Fox gave me her blood in a necklace so I wouldn't miss her

Machine Gun Kelly says Megan Fox gave him a vial of her blood on a necklace so that he wouldn’t miss her when she went out of the country for a film role.
The 31-year-old musician shocked fans on Valentine’s Day (14.02.21) when he revealed he wears his girlfriend’s blood around his neck, and he has now explained why Megan gave him the unique gift.
Speaking during an appearance on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’, she wrote: “Well, she was actually going out of town to film a movie. This was really new in our relationship. I didn’t have a passport either. So, she was going out to Bulgaria so I was kind of freaking out, like, ‘You’re gonna leave and I can’t even come see you.’
“Some people give, like, a handkerchief to their partner or whatever. She gave me her DNA.”
Kelly – whose real name is Colson Baker – posted about his necklace in a Valentine’s Day tribute to the ‘Transformers’ actress alongside a picture of a glass vial with what is seemingly a blob of Megan’s actual blood inside.
He captioned a carousel of selfies with the 34-year-old star and one of the unique pendent: "i wear your blood around my neck (sic)"
Megan, who starred alongside her beau in his music video for 'Bloody Valentine', also shared her own favourite pictures with the rap rocker and penned a poem about her "most unusually handsome boy", in which she admitted "there is no destination without him".
The loved-up pair started dating last year and Kelly previously confessed he "didn't know what love was" until he met Megan.
He said: "I didn’t know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact. That’s when I was like, ‘Whoa.’ After I made the big chunk of the album ['Tickets to My Downfall'], I did fall in love for the first time. That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn’t set up to believe that that’s something that could ever exist. My house isn't gated, so that's the one problem. Everyone knows where my house is, so it's like this odd moment, where I was kind of living my life super normal and the next day, there were paparazzi outside my house every day."
