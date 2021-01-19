Machine Gun Kelly's mental health struggles

Machine Gun Kelly has been struggling with his mental health.
The 30-year-old rapper made the candid admission to his 7.5 million fans on social media, as he revealed that is why he has been quiet across the platforms as of late.
Taking to Instagram, he shared: "I just wanna say to my fans I've been in, kind of like, a f***** up place personally for a couple of months in my head. So, I haven't been that active on socials."
Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly previously confessed he "didn't know what love was" until he met Megan Fox and had no idea true love actually existed until he fell head over heels with Megan.
He said: "I didn’t know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact. That’s when I was like, ‘Whoa.’ After I made the big chunk of the album ['Tickets to My Downfall'], I did fall in love for the first time. That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn’t set up to believe that that’s something that could ever exist. My house isn't gated, so that's the one problem. Everyone knows where my house is, so it's like this odd moment, where I was kind of living my life super normal and the next day, there were paparazzi outside my house every day."
And MGK thinks he became a "better person" after he fell in love with Megan.
He said: "'Tickets' is essentially my diary, because I did fall in love during the making of this record, and I did become a better person. It's interesting. There was probably a crossroads in the middle of making this album where the title would have lived up to the reality. I think the universe caught on to me wanting to make a change. It was like: 'Maybe we won't make this a reality; maybe we'll make this ironic.' Instead of the downfall, go ahead and have the biggest rise of your f****** life."
