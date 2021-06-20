Macy Gray calls for US flag redesign

Macy Gray has called for a redesign of the American flag.
The 'I Try' hitmaker thinks the Confederate flag, which was created as “a symbol of opposition to the abolishment of slavery,” has proven to be “tired" and she's worried the Stars and Stripes has now been "hijacked" and no longer reprisents all citizens.
In an opinion piece for Market Watch, she wrote: "We don’t see it much anymore. However, on the 6th [of January], when the stormers rained on the nation’s most precious hut, waving Old Glory — the memo was received: the American flag is its replacement."
Addressing President Joe Biden and members of Congress directly, she added: “The American flag has been hijacked as code for a specific belief. God bless those believers, they can have it. Like the Confederate, it is tattered, dated, divisive, and incorrect.
“It no longer represents democracy and freedom. It no longer represents ALL of us. It’s not fair to be forced to honour it. It’s time for a new flag.”
The 53-year-old singer suggested the current flag's design of 50 stars is outdated, as Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, who have been "lobbying for statehood" for years, should also be represented.
She wrote: “Both have been denied, since statehood would allow each territory’s elected officials seats in the house. Assuming D.C. reps would be African-American and Puerto Rican reps would be Hispanic, the ultimate assumption is that these elected officials would be Democratic. That alone is racist.”
And with the design's white stripes said to represent "purity and innocence", Macy suggested a new colour palate for the symbol.
She wrote: “America is great. It is beautiful. Pure, it ain’t. It is broken and in pieces.
“What if the stripes were OFF-white? What if there were 52 stars to include D.C. and Puerto Rico? What if the stars were the colours of ALL of us — your skin tone and mine — like the melanin scale?
“The blue square represents vigilance and perseverance; and the red stripes stand for valour. America is all of those things. So, what if those elements on the flag remained?”
Macy insisted a new flag would allow the US to "reset", explaining how the current flag was designed by 17-year-old Bob Heft in 1959 when there were only 48 states but Hawaii and Alaska were included as stars as they were "up for statehood" at the time.
She concluded: “He crafted a NEW flag with 50 stars for the then-future, because things had changed.
“Sixty-two years later, in 2021, we have changed and it’s time for a reset, a transformation. One that represents all states and all of us.”
