Macy Gray is looking for love.
The 53-year-old singer – who has three adult children with ex-husband Tracy Hinds – doesn’t want to “grow old” by herself and thinks people “need” to have a partner in their lives.
She said: “I want to find love. I’ve not been in love for a while and I don’t want to grow old by myself. That’s important. I mean, you need that in life. You need a partner.”
However, Macy admitted she is “afraid” of people and is always worried about being let down.
She said: “I’m not a people person. It’s not my gift. People disappoint you, and I’m over being disappointed by people. The only thing I’ve ever really been afraid of is people.”
The ‘I Try’ hitmaker is hoping to make as much money as she can now because the idea of still having to tour in a decade’s time “scares the s***” out of her.
She admitted: “What’s driving me at this point is money. I want to have a lot of money so when I get older I’m not running around touring and trying to make another ‘I Try’.
“In 10 years from now I don’t want to have to hustle. I don’t want to be on the road. That scares the s*** out of me.”
Macy has enjoyed getting older because she’s developed a “natural cockiness” thanks to all her life experience.
She told Observer magazine: “I like being in my 40s and 50s. You develop this natural cockiness – you’re a little bit better than everybody now, because you’re a little bit older, you’ve lived.
“People can’t tell you s*** any more. You’re like, ‘F*** you, I did that already!’ You know, it’s kind of cool.”
