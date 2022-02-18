‘Mad Men’ Creator Matthew Weiner’s New Dramedy Series Dropped By FX

A comedy-drama series from Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner that was in development with FXX before the coronavirus pandemic has now been scrapped.
The untitled project “is no longer in development,” confirmed FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier in an interview with Deadline ahead of the network’s TCA presentation. “There is all this development that was tracking and that was on par before Covid,” he said. “Some things continued on and some things fell apart as part of the last two years.”
Details regarding the plot were never revealed, but according to Deadline, it was described as “having a mystery element and Charlie Kaufman-type odd and quirky comedic tone.” Matthew Broderick was apparently considered for a role in the series, but nobody was ever officially cast.
News of the dramedy first came to light in 2020 and received particular attention due to the sexual misconduct allegations leveled against Weiner in 2017 from a former Mad Men writer. Weiner was set to serve as writer, director, and executive producer on the project.
Weiner has denied the claims, which came from writer Kater Gordon, who told The Information that one night while working together, Weiner told her that she “owed it to him” to let him see her naked. Former Mad Men writer and Sharp Objects creator Marti Noxon said she believed Gordon’s claims, describing Weiner as an “emotional terrorist.”
'Dave' Renewed for Season 3 at FXX
“I really don’t remember saying that,” Weiner told Vanity Fair in 2018. “I’m not hedging to say it’s not impossible that I said that, but I really don’t remember saying it. I can’t see a scenario where I would say that… What I can see is, it was 10 years ago and I don’t remember saying it. When someone says you said something, like the experience we just had right now — I don’t remember saying that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.