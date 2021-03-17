Madelaine Petsch cried when she met Nicolas Cage as a teenager

Madelaine Petsch started crying when she met Nicolas Cage at the pie shop she used to work in as a teenager.
The 26-year-old actress worked in a pastry store in North Hollywood before her acting career took off and has said she once found herself so starstruck by the ‘National Treasure’ actor that she started to cry as he listed off his pie orders.
She recalled: "It was like 15 minutes before we closed, and we had to wear vests, and I had taken my vest off and I was like, 'I'm gonna clean, no one is coming in.’ And then Nicolas Cage. It was like smoke should have billowed in through the door when he came through, it felt like a scene in a movie. He just waltzed in with this group of friends, like smelt great, looked like he walked off a movie set.
“I was like, 'Oh my god, I'm gonna die, I'm gonna die. It's Nicolas Cage.’ This is 15 minutes before close. I've turned off Madelaine work mode, I'm now ready to go home. And then Nicolas Cage waltzes in and I'm like, 'Hi,' and he's like, 'Hey,' and starts rattling off pie orders like it's nobody's business. Like 20 slices in 15 seconds."
Madelaine – who is best known for starring as Cheryl Blossom in ‘Riverdale’ – said she started to cry when she became overwhelmed by the situation, and thinks Nicolas was confused by her reaction.
She continued: "I'm sitting there and at a certain point I just froze. Just stopped touching the screen, stopped putting pie orders in and just a tear rolled down my face. And I just stopped moving. He was like, 'What's going on? Are you okay? Why are you crying?' He was so kind and nice but also like, 'What is wrong with this girl?'
“He was so excited about pie, I can't blame the guy. They were great pieces of pie. But I was just like, 'Oh my god, Nicolas Cage is in here, and he's ordering pie from me and I'm crying. What's wrong with you, you dummy? Stop crying.’ ”
And despite moving her to tears, Madelaine insisted the 57-year-old star was “so kind” to her.
Speaking during an appearance on ‘The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon’, she said: "There was a weird girl standing in front of him with a single tear rolling down her face when he was ordering pie from her, which is her job. And he was so kind to me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.