Madelaine Petsch struggles to relax.
The 'Riverdale' actress admits she finds it hard to give herself downtime and she has a "trauma", which always makes her feel like she should be doing something rather than taking time for herself.
She said: "I don’t allow myself to relax. My therapist was explaining this to me. I have this - it’s not a childhood trauma - but it’s a kind of trauma that basically makes you think you always have to be doing something. So I feel like that’s something I have to work on: allowing myself downtime."
And the 26-year-old actress admits the busier she is, the less anxiety she experiences.
Speaking about why she pushes herself into her work, she added: "The busier I am, the less anxiety I have ... I really bury myself in my work because I - this is maybe a little sad, but - because I want to be other people all the time. I want to bring other people to life. And quarantine for me was - is - like, Whoa, I’m really just Madelaine all the time right now ... When you’re always bringing other people to life, who does that leave you with? I feel like I have to be everything to everybody. And I don’t know what that makes me at the end of the day ... I'm so in touch with my emotions. They have to always be underneath the surface at any given moment for a scene. That’s why I can nail it every take."
Meanwhile, Madelaine also opened up about how she was bullied for her character on 'Riverdale'.
Speaking to the March issue of Cosmopolitan magazine, she said: "I was massively bullied online. People would call me a bitch all the time. I was crying in bed every night ... I called up my team and was like, 'I love my job, but this is hard for me.' And one of my team members was like, 'Maybe you should make a YouTube channel and show them how dumb and weird you are?'"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.