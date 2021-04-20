Madonna hints she uses budget diaper rash treatment Sudocrem on her skin

Madonna has seemingly spilled that she uses a budget diaper rash cream to treat her wrinkles.
A pot of Sudocrem - which can be purchased for as little as few dollars a pot - could be seen in a lingerie selfie taken by the pop icon and posted on Instagram recently, leading to speculation that it is a part of the singer's skincare regime.
Sudocrem can be a highly effective treatment for dry skin, and although its main use is for the treatment of diaper rash, it’s also useful as a protective layer for hands and is effective for the treatment of eczema and sunburn.
The cream spotted in the 'Material Girl' hitmaker's snap can also be dabbed on spots to help clear breakouts on the skin and acts as an effective moisturiser. The zinc oxide prevents moisture loss while the cream can also be worn as an overnight face mask as well to give a healthy glow.
Meanwhile, Madonna has recently described gun control as the "new vaccination".
The 62-year-old pop megastar took to social media to demand that new gun laws should be put in place in the US and said the process will "save lives", just like the new coronavirus vaccine.
In an Instagram video, Madonna could be seen putting up posters featuring messages such as 'Wake up America' and 'Gun control now' and shouting "wake up mother******".
The clip – soundtracked by her 2019 song 'Gun Control', which is about mass shootings – was captioned: “There’s a new Vaccination! It’s called GUN CONTROL! Should be mandatory. It will SAVE lives!”
Madonna also directed her fans to the campaign group Everytown For Gun Safety, which describes itself as "a movement of Americans working together to end gun violence and build safer communities".
