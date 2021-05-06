Madonna leads tributes to Nick Kamen

Madonna has paid tribute to Nick Kamen, who has died aged 59.
The 'Material Girl' hitmaker remembered the model - who she collaborated with on 'Each Time You Break My Heart', who passed away earlier this week after a long battle with an undisclosed illness.
She wrote on Instagram: "It's heartbreaking to know you are gone. You were always such a kind, sweet human and you suffered too much. Hope you are happier wherever you are Nick Kamen."
Nick was best known for starring in a 1985 Levi's commercial, which saw him stripping out of the jeans and putting them into the wash at a laundrette. The advert was soundtracked by Marvin Gaye's 'Heard It Through The Grapevine' and in their own tribute, Levi's remembered the "iconic" model.
Taking to the Levi's official Twitter account, they wrote: "To the man who made the 501® even more iconic, in his 1985 Laundrette commercial. RIP Nick Kamen (sic)"
Boy George also remembered the late model.
He wrote: "R.I.P to the most beautiful and sweetest man Nick Kamen! (sic)"
Whilst Duran Duran's John Taylor shared on the band's official Twitter account: "So so sad to hear of the passing of Nick Kamen. One of the loveliest and gentlest men I ever met. He was a beloved friend to my daughter and her Mom. We shall all miss him. RIP Nick (sic)"
Fans have also been leaving their tributes for Nick.
One wrote: "I' am very sorry for the loss of Nick kamen condolences to family and friends will always remain in my heart now there is a star that shines in the infinite sky.Thank you for your music (sic)"
Whilst another added in a message posted online: "R. I. P. Nick Kamen my condolences to the family and friends, but his music Will be eternal and the sky has a new star (sic)"
