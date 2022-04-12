Mads Mikkelsen blasts 'BS' method acting

Mads Mikkelsen has described method acting as "bulls***".
The 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' star - who replaced Johnny Depp as Grindelwald in the film - has insisted the practice - which has seen the likes of Lady Gaga, Jared Leto and Daniel Day-Lewis stay in character at all times, even when the cameras aren't rolling - is "pretentious".
He told GQ UK: "It’s bulls***. But preparation, you can take into insanity.
"What if it’s a s*** film — what do you think you achieved? Am I impressed that you didn’t drop character?
"You should have dropped it from the beginning! How do you prepare for a serial killer? You gonna spend two years checking it out?”
In a mocking tone, he quipped: "I’m having a cigarette? This is from 2020, it’s not from 1870 — can you live with it?”
Mikkelsen put the blame on film critics for heaping praise on method actors, and suggested the practice doesn't always equate to talent.
He added: "The media goes, ‘Oh my god, he took it so seriously, therefore he must be fantastic; let’s give him an award'.
“Then that’s the talk, and everybody knows about it, and it becomes a thing.”
Mikkelsen - who has appeared in a number of blockbusters including roles in the 'Star Wars' and 'James Bond' franchises, as well as the Marvel Cinematic Universe - also insisted he would love to act with the likes of Day-Lewis and try to get him out of the zone.
He joked: "I would have the time of my life [with him], just breaking down the character constantly.
“Daniel Day-Lewis is a great actor. But [Method acting has] got nothing to do with this.”
