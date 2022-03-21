DIY’ers, set your DVRs!
Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ cozy, crafty Magnolia Network is out to teach us a lesson with the premiere of Magnolia Workshops. Previously available exclusively on the Magnolia App, the hour-long episodes—launching Sunday, April 3—spotlight select chapters from the digital series, taught by some of the country’s most talented names in home design, cooking, gardening, and the arts. Among those offering master classes in domestic endeavors are plant stylist Hilton Carter (Guide to Houseplants, Caring for Common Houseplants), do-it-yourself expert Jenni Yolo (Handcrafted Home Projects), designer Brian Patrick Flynn (Making a Design Statement), and four-time James Beard Award–nominated chef Katie Button (Techniques for Cooking).
This exclusive first-look trailer should give you a good idea of what’s on the syllabus, but basically, you no longer have an excuse for not throwing the most fabulous dinner party in a subtly stylish environment. So y’all better take notes!
Additionally, the Gaines’ joint venture with Discovery is setting the programming table for April with continuing original episodes of Inn the Works (Mondays, 9/8c), The Craftsman (Tuesdays, 9/8c), First Time Fixer (Fridays, 8/7c), The Fieldhouse (Saturdays, noon/11am c), Home Work (Saturdays, 9/8c), The Lost Kitchen (Sundays, 3/2c), and Family Dinner (Sundays, 8/7c).
It's Finally Here! Chip & Joanna Gaines on What It Took to Launch Magnolia Network (VIDEO)
Along with those faves, new series and seasons kicking off through the month include:
- Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines (Season 2)—Sundays, 1/noon c, beginning April 3
- Ranch to Table (Season 1)—Sundays, 2/1c, beginning April 3 with a double episode
- Barnwood Builders (Season 13) —Thursdays, 9/8c, beginning April 7
- Homegrown (Season 1)—Saturdays, 11am/10c, beginning April 16 with a double episode
- Growing Floret—Saturdays, noon/11am c, beginning April 16
- From the Source—Sundays, 3/2c, beginning April 17 with a double episode
- For the Love of Kitchens—Wednesdays, 8/7c, beginning April 20
Magnolia Workshops, Series premiere, Sunday, April 3, 11am/10c, Magnolia Network
More Headlines:
- Ken Jennings Exits ‘The Chase’, Could He Become ‘Jeopardy!’ Full-Time Host?
- ‘Cobra Kai’ Creators Tease a ‘Lot of Insanity’ in Season 5, Future Plans for Series End
- ‘Atlanta’: Donald Glover and Zazie Beetz Explain Season 3’s ‘Black Fairytale’
- ‘Sanditon’: Who Should Be Charlotte’s Next Love? (POLL)
- ‘Money Heist’ Creator Álex Pina Extends Netflix Deal, Working On Pandemic Drama
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.