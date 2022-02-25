Fists often fly when private investigator Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and his team take down baddies. Their latest case: finding a missing criminal informant. But this week, the Hawaii-set reboot packs an emotional punch as well.
Tough Marine vet and pilot T.C. (Stephen Hill) is ready to become a legal foster father to Cade (Martin Martinez, above, with Hill), the hardworking, abandoned 16-year-old he met earlier this season. T.C. “could just be the guy who swings through with the helicopter when you need him to do something, you know?” Hill says. “I’ve had so many people raised by foster parents, or that needed a foster parent, tell me how much this story arc is really touching them.”
Which Are the Largest Current Shared Universes in Primetime TV?
Tonight, T.C. is an endearing “nervous wreck” when he sends Cade off to his first day of 10th grade, Hill previews. Then Detective Katsumoto (Tim Kang) insists they need to make one more effort to find Cade’s long-missing mother before the custody can be official. “He’s torn in the moment,” Hill admits. Yet having been raised by his grandparents after his mother left him, T.C. “puts Cade first” and begins the search.
Regardless of the result, T.C.’s heart will go on: He’ll find romance later this season. “I don’t know how he pulls it off living in his small trailer,” Hill says with a laugh. “Maybe he goes to her house.”
Magnum P.I., Fridays, 9/8c, CBS
More Headlines:
- Applebee’s Pull Ads From CNN After Viral Split Screen During Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Ask Matt: ‘1883’ and Its Controversial Heroine
- ‘Big Sky’: ‘Silicon Valley’ Actor Bernard White Joins ABC Drama Series
- ‘Justified’: Quentin Tarantino in Talks to Direct Episodes of FX Revival
- ‘Euphoria’: Will Fezco Die in the Season 2 Finale? (POLL)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.