Maisie Williams' mixed emotions about Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams has mixed emotions about her time in 'Game of Thrones'.
The 23-year-old actress - who played Arya Stark in the HBO fantasy series from 2011 until its conclusion - admitted she really misses the people she worked with but she found it difficult because, as she was part of such a big show, she couldn't do anything else but be in the series.
Speaking to the March issue of Tatler magazine, she said: "I miss the people, absolutely. It was such a great connection that we all had. We were on the most successful show of all time, but when you’re in it, you don’t get to do anything else but be on the show."
Meanwhile, Maisie previously admitted it wasn't "healthy" for her to watch 'Game of Thrones'.
She said: "The show was so massive at that point, it is not healthy to be online or to watch it, or any of those things. Like it really, it just consumed so much of my life for 10 years, and then this episode was just like everything that my character had been working for, and it was like the ultimate ending for her. Biggest 10 years of my life. The biggest 10 years of television. And it’s just, it’s too much to think about. So I just sort of zoned out. I had to just switch off from it."
And despite criticisms, she was "so happy" with the show's ending.
She added: "We had such a blast. We loved it. I was so happy with my ending, and it was just a beautiful end to a decade of my life. I couldn’t be happier with it, honestly.
"I used to walk down the street and every single person that would recognise me, the only thing they'd ever want to know is like, 'Tell me what happens in the next season' like 'Did Jon Snow really die? Are you going to be blind forever?' All things I just couldn’t talk about."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.