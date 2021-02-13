Mandy Moore gives update as beloved pooch Jackson undergoes major surgery

Mandy Moore is relieved after her pet pooch Jackson made it through emergency surgery to remove a six pound mass on his spleen.
The '47 Meters Down' star - who is due to give birth to her first child, a baby boy, with husband Taylor Goldsmith any day now - took to her Instagram Stories to ask her followers to keep her beloved dog in their prayers as he went in for the major operation.
Mandy wrote alongside a snap of Jackson: “If you could, please say a prayer or send good vibes to our sweet Jackson who is about to have emergency surgery for mass in his abdomen.
“We are remaining positive and hopeful. To say I’m beside myself about my sweet boy of 10 years is a bit of an understatement.”
Hours later, Mandy updated her followers to let them know Jackson had got through surgery and had also had his spleen taken out.
She wrote: “This sweet man made it through surgery. They removed a 10 inch, 6 lb mass on his spleen (and his spleen too).
“He is a fighter and here’s hoping he continues to heal and thrive. Thank you for the good thoughts and prayers – please keep them coming!! (sic)"
Jackson's surgery comes just two months after Mandy's heart was left "utterly shattered" after she lost her dog Joni.
The 'This Is Us' star took to Instagram in December to share her devastation after the loss of her canine companion, who had been recovering from surgery to have a mass removed from her liver.
She wrote: "Last night, very unexpectedly, we lost our Joni girl. Yes, she was almost 13. Yes, she had pretty major surgery a week ago to remove a mass on her liver but she was recovering really well. Until last night. I knew something was amiss when she, lifelong food-obsessed, didn’t finish her dinner and couldn’t get comfortable in bed (despite being on pain meds).
"My mama intuition told me to bring her in and I’m glad we did ... To know her, was to love her. She never met a stranger. She was waaaaay more human (or muppet) than dog. She loved ANYTHING she could eat, even if sometimes it was gross (cat poop). Seriously, she was a vacuum. She loved her brother Jackson. She loved lying in the sun to catch some zzzzs. She adored @taylordawesgoldsmith. She tolerated her cats brother and sisters. And I have no doubt she knew what an absolutely indispensable part of our lives and cherished soul she was ... right until the end. (sic)"
And the 36-year-old star dubbed Joni her "first love and best friend".
She added: "My heart is utterly shattered. She was my first love and best friend. Through every twist and turn of life of this past decade and change, she was right there. There’s a deep chasm of emptiness that will never be filled but I am so grateful for her sweet nature and the endless connection, compassion, responsibility, patience and devotion that the love of a pet can bring into your orbit ... I will love and miss you forever, my Joni. Thank you for beyond a lifetime of love."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.