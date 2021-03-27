Mandy Moore's low platelet count

Mandy Moore is suffering from low platelets after her son's birth.
The 'This Is Us' star welcomed her first child - a son called August 'Gus' Harrison Goldsmith, who she has with her husband Taylor Goldsmith - last month and she gave fans an update on Saturday (27.03.21), revealing her health struggles.
She wrote on Instagram: "Platelets are going up, but still not great. I'm on a mission to do whatever I can to get them to a solid place so I don't have to wonder or worry during the next pregnancy. Have to wait a few more months to absolutely confirm that it's infant ITP and wasn't gestational thrombocytopenia."
Meanwhile, Mandy previously admitted she felt like she was on an "acid trip" when she gave birth but she is grateful it all happened "so quickly".
She shared: "I was moaning like an animal ... It’s like you’re on this trip, you’re on this acid trip or something. I was in my own head, doing my own thing. But ultimately it was such an insular experience that I ... which sounds silly that I guess I didn’t really imagine it ... It all happened so quickly. It was, one second everything was fine and then the next second it was like, this is happening ... I pushed harder than I had. And it went from no baby to a full body out in seconds."
Mandy confirmed her son’s birth in late February with a picture of the new arrival.
She wrote at the time: "Gus is here ... Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined. M + T (sic)"
