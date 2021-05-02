Mandy Moore's son meets Hilary Duff's daughter: 'A love story for the ages'

Mandy Moore and Hilary Duff’s children have enjoyed a sweet playdate.
The ‘This Is Us’ star took her two-month-old son August to meet Hilary’s new-born daughter Mae – who was welcomed into the world five weeks ago – over the weekend, and posted a picture of the two of them together which she jokingly referred to as the beginning of their “love story”.
Alongside a picture of the two tots – which saw Mae crying while Gus looked at something more interesting off-camera – Mandy wrote: “When August met Mae: A love story for the ages.”
Hilary shared Mandy’s post and added: “on the look out for a fall and winter friend”.
Meanwhile, Hilary – who has Mae with her husband Matthew Koma, with whom she also has Banks, two, and is also mother to nine-year-old Luca from her marriage to Mike Comrie – recently said she’s been struggling to breastfeed her new arrival because she’s “not a huge milk-producer”.
She said: "I'd say it was the easiest with Luca. All of the babies latch really great, I'm just not a huge milk-producer, so it's emotional for me. In fact, this is the first baby that I haven't supplemented with yet, so I've just exclusively been breastfeeding her. I'm going to keep trying that for a couple of weeks.
"Just still painful and it's hard, and it's even harder having the other two that I know need me so much, and this takes up such a huge portion of the day. It seems like every 20 minutes I'm feeding the baby, and I have to be sitting in one place, and Banks is still not quite old enough to understand, even though she has been amazing with the baby. It's just hard."
The ’Younger’ star has been feeling anxious about producing enough milk to feed her new-born daughter, but knows that the stress is only making the situation worse.
She added: "Right now, I don't know that I'm not producing as much as I need, but I think since I haven't in the past, I have tons of anxiety that I'm not, and that she's not getting enough, and then I'm in my head, and then I don't feel like enough, and then the spiral continues from there.
“I'm not even at week three yet, so I need to just sit back and chill and trust that my body is doing the right thing. And she's gaining weight.”
