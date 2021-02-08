Mank leads the Critics Choice Awards 2021 nominations

'Mank' leads the Critics Choice Awards nominations with 12 nods.
The Netflix film - which stars Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried and Lily Collins - was handed the most nods as the 2021 Critics Choice Awards' organisers revealed this year's nominees.
'Mank' found itself nominated in all the main categories including the coveted Best Picture, Best Actor for Gary Oldman and Best Supporting Actress for Amanda Seyfried.
David Fincher also received a nod for Best Director whilst his father Jack Fincher - who died in 2003 - was posthumously nominated for Best Screenplay after writing the movie 30 years ago.
The Netflix movie also received a nod in the Best Cinematography category as well as Best Production Design, Best Editing, Best Costume Design and Best Visual Effects amongst others.
Elsewhere, 'Minari' also received a high number of nominations - 10 in total.
It found itself in the Best Picture category alongside the likes of 'Da 5 Bloods', 'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom', 'News of the World', 'Nomadland' and 'One Night in Miami' as well as 'Promising Young Woman', 'Sound of Metal' and 'Trial of the Chicago 7'.
It meant four Netflix films found themselves receiving a nod in the main category, a feat never seen before by any studio in the Critics Choice Awards' history.
Best Actor will be fought between Ben Affleck ('The Way Back'), Riz Ahmed ('Sound of Metal'), Tom Hanks ('News of the World'), Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods) and Anthony Hopkins ('The Father') as well as Chadwick Boseman posthumously for 'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom'.
Whilst his co-star Viola Davis goes against the likes of Vanessa Kirkby ('Pieces of a Woman'), Carey Mulligan ('Promising Young Woman') and Zendaya ('Malcolm & Marie').
Chadwick Boseman also receives a nod for Best Supporting Actor for his role in 'Da 5 Bloods'.
The 26th annual Critics Choice Awards - hosted by Taye Diggs - will take place on March 7.
An abridged list of the Critics Choice Awards 2021 nominations are as follows:
Best Picture
'Da 5 Bloods' (Netflix)
'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom' (Netflix)
'Mank' (Netflix)
'Minari' (A24)
'News of the World' (Universal Pictures)
'Nomadland' (Searchlight Pictures)
'One Night in Miami' (Amazon Studios)
'Promising Young Woman' (Focus Features)
'Sound of Metal' (Amazon Studios)
'The Trial of the Chicago 7' (Netflix)
Best Actor
Ben Affleck – 'The Way Back' (Warner Bros.)
Riz Ahmed – 'Sound of Metal' (Amazon Studios)
Chadwick Boseman – 'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom' (Netflix)
Tom Hanks – 'News of the World' (Universal Pictures)
Anthony Hopkins – 'The Father' (Sony Pictures Classics)
Delroy Lindo – 'Da 5 Bloods' (Netflix)
Gary Oldman – 'Mank' (Netflix)
Steven Yeun – 'Minari' (A24)
Best Actress
Viola Davis – 'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom' (Netflix)
Andra Day – 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday' (Hulu)
Sidney Flanigan – 'Never Rarely Sometimes Always' (Focus Features)
Vanessa Kirby – 'Pieces of a Woman' (Netflix)
Frances McDormand – 'Nomadland' (Searchlight Pictures)
Carey Mulligan – 'Promising Young Woman' (Focus Features)
Zendaya – 'Malcolm & Marie' (Netflix)
Best Supporting Actor
Chadwick Boseman – 'Da 5 Bloods' (Netflix)
Sacha Baron Cohen – 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' (Netflix)
Daniel Kaluuya – 'Judas and the Black Messiah' (Warner Bros.)
Bill Murray – 'On the Rocks' (A24/Apple TV+)
Leslie Odom, Jr. – 'One Night in Miami' (Amazon Studios)
Paul Raci – 'Sound of Metal' (Amazon Studios)
Best Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova – 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' (Amazon Studios)
Ellen Burstyn – 'Pieces of a Woman' (Netflix)
Glenn Close – 'Hillbilly Elegy' (Netflix)
Olivia Colman – 'The Father' (Sony Pictures Classics)
Amanda Seyfried – 'Mank' (Netflix)
Yuh-Jung Youn – 'Minari' (A24)
Best Young Actor/Actress
Ryder Allen – 'Palmer' (Apple TV+)
Ibrahima Gueye – 'The Life Ahead' (Netflix)
Alan Kim – 'Minari' (A24)
Talia Ryder – 'Never Rarely Sometimes Always' (Focus Features)
Caoilinn Springall – 'The Midnight Sky' (Netflix)
Helena Zengel – 'News of the World' (Universal Pictures)
Best Director
Lee Isaac Chung – 'Minari' (A24)
Emerald Fennell – 'Promising Young Woman' (Focus Features)
David Fincher – 'Mank' (Netflix)
Spike Lee – 'Da 5 Bloods' (Netflix)
Regina King – 'One Night in Miami' (Amazon Studios)
Aaron Sorkin – 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' (Netflix)
Chloé Zhao – 'Nomadland' (Searchlight Pictures)
Best Original Screenplay
Lee Isaac Chung – 'Minari' (A24)
Emerald Fennell – 'Promising Young Woman' (Focus Features)
Jack Fincher – 'Mank' (Netflix)
Eliza Hittman – 'Never Rarely Sometimes Always' (Focus Features)
Darius Marder & Abraham Marder – 'Sound of Metal' (Amazon Studios)
Aaron Sorkin – 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' (Netflix)
Best Comedy
'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' (Amazon Studios)
'The Forty-Year-Old Version' (Netflix)
'The King of Staten Island' (Universal Pictures)
'On the Rocks' (A24/Apple TV+)
'Palm Springs' (Hulu and NEON)
'The Prom' (Netflix)
Best Foreign Language Film
'Another Round' (Samuel Goldwyn Films)
'Collective' (Magnolia Pictures)
'La Llorona' (Shudder)
'The Life Ahead' (Netflix)
'Minari' (A24)
'Two of Us' (Magnolia Pictures)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.