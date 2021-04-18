Marc Anthony's technical issues

Marc Anthony's livestream show has been struck with technical issues.
The 52-year-old singer was expecting to be performing a special virtual one-off show, titled 'One Night Only', for thousands of fans across the globe but he was forced to cancel after the stream crashed from demand, with over 100,000 tickets thought to have been bought.
In a statement, he shared: "First of all, I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to the unprecedented amount of fans from all over the world that tried to log in to watch my concert tonight and were not able to join due to the overwhelming demand that caused a complete collapse of the streaming platform. I am deeply sorry for this technology failure that unfortunately was out of our control. You can rest assured that I am doing everything in my power to make sure that the people that spent their hard-earned money have the opportunity to see the show as soon as possible and will make it right for you all."And Marc has now decided to offer refunds to fans who had tried to tune in and put the recorded version of the show up on YouTube in full for free.
He added: "I have demanded that the promoter of the show provide full refunds to all ticket buyers and that they begin that process today. I also want to tell you that since I promised you a concert, I am giving you one: the recorded version of the entire show that you were not able to watch last night will be presented totally free (Gratis!) on my YouTube channel. A lot of love went into this project and it was done for you. I hope you and your loved ones enjoy it!"
