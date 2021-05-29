‘Mare of Easttown’ Finale and ‘Oslo’ on HBO, History’s ‘Tulsa Burning,’ A ‘Pose’ Wedding
Two grown-up dramas on HBO—the fact-based movie Oslo and the gripping whodunit Mare of Easttown—bring substance to the Memorial Day weekend. History airs the first of many specials this week that commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre. On a happier note, the flamboyant cast of Pose gathers for a celebratory wedding in the series’ penultimate episode.

