Two grown-up dramas on HBO—the fact-based movie Oslo and the gripping whodunit Mare of Easttown—bring substance to the Memorial Day weekend. History airs the first of many specials this week that commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre. On a happier note, the flamboyant cast of Pose gathers for a celebratory wedding in the series’ penultimate episode.
‘Mare of Easttown’ Finale and ‘Oslo’ on HBO, History’s ‘Tulsa Burning,’ A ‘Pose’ Wedding
- Matt Roush, TV Insider
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- County Clerk announces recent filings for office - deadline June 1
- SERVICE CASUALTIES, ALL WARS AND ALL CONFLICTS
- Veteran's Honor List
- Memorial Day: Remembering and honoring America's military personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice
- Military funerals and honors - Homer White Post 66 American Legion of Kansas Brown County Honor Guard
- Clifton and Rita celebrate 60th Anniversary
- Community Happenings
- Lease in hand, HBSC readies for Match Day
Most Popular
Articles
- Kimmi, Ruth H. 1919-2021
- Doniphan County roofer temporarily banned from business - ordered to pay restitution, penaltes
- Long Term Care Company Offers Former Riverside Hospital at Auction in Wichita, KS
- Cruise for Teachers Saturday in Hiawatha
- Street construction concerns voiced at commission meeting
- Hiawatha Commission tepid on NEK-CAP transaction
- Extension office starts new Master Gardener program
- Dachenhausen, Philip G. 1942-2021
- N.C. surfer rescues Falls Church man caught in rip current while releasing daughter's ashes
- Dunavan, Mark E. 1961-2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.